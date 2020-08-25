Baldwin High School to play region/area only schedule for fall sports

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Baldwin High School announced Tuesday, it will play a region/area only schedule this fall due to the ongoing pandemic.

According to the release, the sports impacted are football, volleyball and softball. That means the first four games on Baldwin’s football schedule won’t be played.

The canceled games include Baldwin’s home game against Washington County Sept. 4, on the road against Burke County Sept. 11, and home games against Ware County and Southwest on Sept. 8 and 25.

Baldwin’s first game is scheduled to be played against Westside-Macon on Oct. 9th.

“I’m extremely happy,” said Baldwin head football coach Jesse Hicks. “I’m thankful to the board. Thankful to our school system for making a great decision to push the season back for the betterment of our young people, for our coaches, for the community, for their families. But at the end of the day, I’m also very happy at the fact that we’ll get a chance to play. Get a chance to play a region schedule, get a chance to play a region championship and move on to play for a state championship, so I’m elated about it.”

