Deputies: Stolen vehicle found submerged in Lake Juliette

Tucker Sargent
Photo: Monroe County Sheriff's Office
MONROE COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A stolen vehicle was found submerged in Lake Juliette Tuesday.

That’s according to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, which says the Monroe County EMS Dive Team discovered the vehicle while doing training exercises at the Holly Grove Boat Ramp just after 11 a.m.

Photo: Monroe County Sheriff’s Office

The vehicle, a black 2015 Kia Optima, was found about 100 feet from the shoreline and 10 feet below the surface. It was reported stolen out of Lithonia in January.

The vehicle is being transferred to the Dekalb County Police Department.

“This is an ongoing investigation and no further details will be released at this time,” the news release said.

