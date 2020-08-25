Doctors say West Nile virus should not cause panic

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Doctors say a recent case of the West Nile virus in Georgia, should not alarm you.
According to medical professionals, people usually contract West Nile from mosquito bites.
It has symptoms that are similar to COVID-19, but so do most other viruses.
West Nile can also be asymptomatic, meaning the infected person won’t experience any symptoms.
According to Dr. Jeffrey Stephens, one out of five people will experience headaches, fever and muscle aches. He says there are other viruses that are more problematic though.
“West Nile is pretty sporadic,” Dr. Stephens said. “Most people who are exposed to West Nile have no symptoms at all or very minimal.”
Dr. Stephens says one out of 150 people do get very sick from West Nile. They usually develop meningitis or encephalitis.