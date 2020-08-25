Elementary student in Monroe County tests positive for COVID-19

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A student at a Monroe County elementary school tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a letter from the Monroe County School District.

The letter states on August 25th, school officials learned that a child at K.B. Sutton Elementary School was diagnosed with Covid-19. The child is now being isolated at home.

The letter goes on to state, school officials worked with the Department of Public Health (DPH) to determine other students and staff who may have been in close contact with the student while at school or on the school bus. The school district has notified the staff members and the parents of students in direct contact with the infected student. As a precaution, parents are being asked to quarantine those students at home for a specified period of time.

“Our school staff has planned for and prepared for just this situation,” said Superintendent Dr. Mike Hickman. “Use of safety protocols in the school, as well as social distancing and use of masks, have helped to keep exposures to a minimum.”

Dr. Hickman says elementary school children whose parents did not choose on-line learning remain in classrooms receiving face to face instruction.

