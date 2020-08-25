Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –The family of 10-year-old Tameria Evan, who was shot in the back last Wednesday, is asking for your help.

The family created a GoFundMe Page for living expenses following the incident at their Hawkins Street home.

According to Evan’s mother, Kyerra O’neal, her daughter is getting back to normal after two surgeries and will be discharged this week.

However, O’Neal says Tameria will stay with family while she and her other four children will have to stay in a hotel, because they refuse to go back to their home out of safety concerns.

“It’s really tragic. It’s like it’s just me raising five kids. I have help but other people have other things to do also,” said O’Neal. “I understand that, basically I’m just trying to make it. So I can make sure they are somewhere safe and we are all together and not separated.”

If you would like to support Ta’meria, click here.