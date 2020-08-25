Housing market booming in Middle Georgia amid pandemic

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– Real estate has boomed during the pandemic, and Middle Georgia is seeing the growth.

Cierra Johnson, a real estate broker for ‘Say Yes 2 the Address’ in Macon, says the pandemic has benefited her industry.

“Interest rates are down to a historic low right now,” Johnson stated. “We even see a lot of homes that are going up for sale, but honestly, right now the market is so good that if we don’t see maybe a 50% increase in inventory, we’re going to be in trouble.”

Due to the Federal Reserve’s Easy Money Policy, mortgages are at historic lows. Home loans are now cheaper than they have ever been.

However, many have been hesitant to sell or show their house out of caution for COVID-19. With a low supply of houses and high demand, Johnson said it has created growth in the market.

Agents made adjustments to the way they show homes by asking buyers to wear masks, or going completely virtual. Johnson says she’s doing her best to make each client feel safe.

“A lot of buyers and sellers that I’ve been working with have been implementing COVID plans,” Johnson said. “You know we’ve been saying, wear your shoe coverings, your masks in the homes, don’t touch anything, I’ve even had a couple of sellers that go as far as turning on every light, turning on every light and opening every door to make sure people aren’t touching anything or things of that nature.”

Corey Cox, a real estate agent for “The Brokery’ in Macon, says the housing market went down at the beginning of the pandemic, but seems to be growing significantly now.

“After all this started, the minimal credit score requirement jumped up 40-60 points for those loans and many people were no longer qualified. But I think as we’ve gone through this, people have assessed where they are and those who are capable are really still out here trying to buy houses,” Cox stated.

Realtors are expecting another boom in housing after the pandemic once more houses go up for sale, and the minimum credit score for a loan is lowered again.