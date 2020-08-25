|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb Health Department is on a mission to make sure everyone has a mask.
The department gave out disposable and reusable masks Tuesday, to the Kings Park Community.
They call it “Operation Mask”. The crew went door to door handing out masks and promotional items. Residents also received information about the importance of wearing a mask.
Health Education Supervisor, Alicia Wright, says the department is looking for more ways to better serve the community.
“Some people may not have transportation to come to one of our actual events that we’re hosting throughout Macon,” Wright said. “So, we’re able to give them door-to-door service.”
The Macon-Bibb Health Department says they gave out 500 masks. 300 for adults and 200 for children.