MGA receives two new planes to expand flight program

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Middle Georgia State University now has two more aircrafts. The college held a dedication ceremony Tuesday, at the Macon Regional Airport.

“This is a dream come true, because as we advance in the program and it continues to grow the airplanes are needed to be there to be available,” MGA student Tymell Williams said.

Williams says the new planes allow for more practice time, as he works in becoming a professional pilot when he graduates.

“When I first started I think we had like four airplanes, and we struggled with scheduling but the moment these airplanes came, we got to it, Williams said. “Because we had to take a little break because of the pandemic.”

MGA says it purchased the new aircraft through an $800,000 donation from the Charles H. Jones Family Foundation.

“For the Jones Family Foundation to entrust us with that type of gift in order for us to return this to the students because essentially that’s the beneficiary for all of this,” Adon Clark, Dean of School of Aviation said. “Because we are able to serve more students.”

The aircraft allows MGA’s School of Aviation to expand flight education.

“Being a pilot or being an aircraft mechanic it’s not an unattainable goal. It’s hard work there, some investment to it with student loan opportunities,” Clark said. “If you have to drive in the will, you can get to where you need to be, and it’s a very very good career field to be in.”

Williams says it gives more students the opportunity to pursue their flight education.

“It’s definitely going to be a positive investment, because when you look at two brand-new airplanes and the life of an aircraft, these aircraft will be here for the next 20-30 years,” Williams said.

MGA is home to Georgia’s only public School of Aviation. It’s based in Eastman and operates satellite locations in Macon and Adel.