Middle GA stays hot and humid as Laura approaches the Gulf Coast

We finally got a break from the rain across much of Middle Georgia today, but the rain and storms continued in North Georgia.

Regardless we have seen continued tropical moisture being pumped into Middle Georgia from an area of high pressure situated to our southeast.

Not only will the high pressure continue to send the humid air to our area, but it will be keeping our rain chances pretty low through the next few days.

This clearing will result in increased sun, and in turn heat. Highs will return to the mid 90’s tomorrow in Middle Georgia with “feels like” temps getting back to the 100’s.



Although our weather is staying relatively quiet the next few days, that can’t be said for all of the southeast. As Hurricane Laura moves inland showers and storms will push into Alabama and Mississippi as well as Texas and Louisiana.



By Friday the ridge of high pressure starts to move away and rain returns to the forecast as Laura pushes east.

Some areas could see some heavy rain as Laura moves away and a cold front gets stuck in Middle Georgia over the weekend.

As of 9 pm, Laura was still a category 1 hurricane, but through satellite, it looks like it is rapidly intensifying. The NHC has forecast Laura to become a major hurricane by landfall, which is expected late Wednesday-Early Thursday.



As with typical tropical systems the main threats are typically storm surge, heavy rain, and damaging winds.

The latest forecasts call for the potential of life threatening storm surge 9-13′ in some places in TX/LA. There is also the potential that storm surge could reach up to 30 miles inland.



As far as rainfall, most models are calling for over 6″ of rain for areas within the main path of the hurricane. Luckily Middle Georgia is likely to miss any of the major impacts from Laura.



Damaging winds are likely to play a major role as Laura approaches land. As a major hurricane, we will see winds potentially as high as 115 mph.

You can see in the graphic above that the potential for tropical storm force winds will extend even farther outside of just the forecast cone. Areas within the yellow will likely still see some pretty stormy conditions Wednesday and Thursday.

The 41NBC Accuweather team will continue to monitor the forecast for Laura and update here, on social media, and on television.