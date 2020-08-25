Passing lanes coming to GA-257 in Laurens County

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Construction crews in Laurens County are adding passing lanes to GA-257 between Dexter and Dublin.

According to a news release from the Georgia Department of Transportation, the project includes six passing lanes to help prevent rear-end collisions. And drivers will be able to move safely around vehicles that are stopped to make left turns.

GDOT reports this is a $816,000 project contracted by Reeves Construction Company.

Crews will be in the area over the next few weeks.

