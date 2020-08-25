Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores August 17-21

|
Listen to the content of this post:
Restaurant Report Card: August 17-21
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, August 17 and Friday, August 21, presented by Pierce Parts and Service.
All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Panda Express
2407 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2020
Bibb County:
Best Western Inn & Suites (Food Service)
4681 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2020
Freddy’s Frozen Custard
6239 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 73
Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2020
McDonald’s
2497 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2020
Kinjo Kitchen & Cocktails
497 2ND ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 98 (improved score from three days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2020
Popeye’s Chicken & Biscuits
742 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 69
Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2020
Ninja Japanese Steakhouse
575 MULBERRY ST S Lane MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2020
ACE / Mac Food Service LLC
5665 NEW FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2020
Wok n Roll
5540 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2020
Mellow Mushroom
5425 BOWMAN RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2020
Boys and Girls Club – Central Kitchen
3111 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 75
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2020
Church’s Chicken
777 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 76
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2020
Kinjo Kitchen & Cocktails
497 2ND ST MACON, GA 31201
Inspection Score: 67 (improved score three days later; see above)
Inspection Date: 08-18-2020
Superstay Plus by Best Western (Food Service)
140 PLANTATION INN DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2020
Chick-fil-A
5055 BROOKHAVEN RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2020
Comfort Suites (Food Service)
120 PLANTATION INN DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2020
Crawford County:
Champion’s Restaurant
277 N DUGGER ST ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2020
Dodge County:
Chinese Chef
850 COLLEGE ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2020
El Rancho
5921 5TH AVE EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2020
Rolling in Dough
210 MAIN ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2020
Roy’s
234 MAIN ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2020
Southern Zest Cafe & Catering
225 MAIN ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2020
Hancock County:
Real Deal Food Mart (Food Service)
12781 BROAD ST SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2020
Pizza Plus
12798 BROAD ST SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2020
Houston County:
Fairfield Inn & Suites (Food Service)
221 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2020
Houston Lakes Cinemas (Food Service)
1121 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31099
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2020
Martin’s BBQ (Mobile)
102 S ARMED FORCES BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2020
Waffle House
1426 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2020
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar
314 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2020
Wendy’s
1811 HOUSTON LAKE RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2020
96 Vietnamese Cuisine
810 HWY 96 STE 600-700 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2020
Zaxby’s
2931 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2020
Holiday Inn Express & Suites (Food Service)
1502 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2020
Travelodge (Food Service)
100 WESTVIEW LN PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2020
Home 2 Suites (Food Service)
205 WILLIE LEE PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2020
Jalisco Grill
1023 ST. PATRICK DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2020
Waffle House
310 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2020
Margarita’s Mexican Grill
766 HWY 96 STE 300 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2020
Levi’s Grill
198 OLD PERRY RD BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2020
Zaxby’s
505 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2020
S Deli & Wings
520 GEN. COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2020
Jasper County:
Robby and Cindy’s Cafe
22535 N MAIN ST SHADY DALE, GA 31085
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2020
Jones County:
Clifton Ridge Middle Grade School (Food Service)
169 DUSTY LN MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2020
Mattie Wells Elementary School (Food Service)
101 MATTIE WELLS DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2020
Turner Woods Elementary School (Food Service)
630 TURNER WOODS RD GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2020
Dames Ferry Elementary School (Food Service)
545 HWY 18 W GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2020
Gray Station Middle School (Food Service)
324 HWY 18 E GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2020
Jones County High School (Food Service)
339 CUMSLO RD GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2020
New Gray Elementary School (Food Service)
365 E GA 18 HWY GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2020
Laurens County:
Dunkin’
2181 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2020
Shamrock Nutrition (Food Service)
318 PINE FOREST ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2020
Monroe County:
Katherine B. Sutton Elementary School (Food Service)
1315 HWY 83 NORTH FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2020
Papa John’s
325 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2020
Moe’s
325 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2020
Huddle House
325 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2020
Pruitt Health of Monroe (Food Service)
4796 HWY 42 N FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2020
Peach County:
Peach County Jail
1007 SPRUCE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2020
American Philly and Wings
209 COMMERCIAL HTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 69 (follow-up)
Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2020
1836 Restaurant
100 W CHURCH ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2020
Neon Cowboy Lounge Inc. (Strippers) – (Food Service)
2494 HWY 247 CONN. BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2020
Arby’s
2965 HIGHWAY 247 CONN. BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2020
Wendy’s
318 HWY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2020
McDonald’s
404 HIGHWAY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2020
Zaxby’s
404 HIGHWAY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2020
Little Caesar’s
2972 GA-247 CONNECTOR HWY BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2020
Domino’s
231 GA HIGHWAY 49 UNIT 100 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2020
Fried Green Tomatoes / Cali Chick
205 COMMERICAL HTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 72
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2020
Central Kitchen
140 CANE RIVER DR BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2020
Georgia Bob’s
140 CANE RIVER BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2020
Subway
12017 WATSON BLVD UNIT A BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2020
Pulaski County:
Conga
103 COMMERCE ST HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2020
Putnam County:
Inaho
103 HARMONY CROSSING STE 3 EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2020
Iron Fork Cafe
106 HARMONY CROSSING STE 1 EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2020
Treutlen County:
Treutlen County Head Start (Food Service)
1062 JENNINGS LN SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2020
Christian Family Center (Food Service)
21 OUTREACH LANE SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2020
Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.