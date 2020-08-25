Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores August 17-21

Listen to the content of this post:

Restaurant Report Card: August 17-21



MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, August 17 and Friday, August 21, presented by Pierce Parts and Service.

All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Panda Express

2407 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2020

Bibb County:

Best Western Inn & Suites (Food Service)

4681 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2020

Freddy’s Frozen Custard

6239 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 73

Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2020

McDonald’s

2497 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2020

Kinjo Kitchen & Cocktails

497 2ND ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 98 (improved score from three days prior; see below)

Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2020

Popeye’s Chicken & Biscuits

742 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 69

Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2020

Ninja Japanese Steakhouse

575 MULBERRY ST S Lane MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2020

ACE / Mac Food Service LLC

5665 NEW FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2020

Wok n Roll

5540 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2020

Mellow Mushroom

5425 BOWMAN RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2020

Boys and Girls Club – Central Kitchen

3111 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 75

Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2020

Church’s Chicken

777 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 76

Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2020

Kinjo Kitchen & Cocktails

497 2ND ST MACON, GA 31201

Inspection Score: 67 (improved score three days later; see above)

Inspection Date: 08-18-2020

Superstay Plus by Best Western (Food Service)

140 PLANTATION INN DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2020

Chick-fil-A

5055 BROOKHAVEN RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2020

Comfort Suites (Food Service)

120 PLANTATION INN DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2020

Crawford County:

Champion’s Restaurant

277 N DUGGER ST ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2020

Dodge County:

Chinese Chef

850 COLLEGE ST EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2020

El Rancho

5921 5TH AVE EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2020

Rolling in Dough

210 MAIN ST EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2020

Roy’s

234 MAIN ST EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2020

Southern Zest Cafe & Catering

225 MAIN ST EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2020

Hancock County:

Real Deal Food Mart (Food Service)

12781 BROAD ST SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2020

Pizza Plus

12798 BROAD ST SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2020

Houston County:

Fairfield Inn & Suites (Food Service)

221 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2020

Houston Lakes Cinemas (Food Service)

1121 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31099

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2020

Martin’s BBQ (Mobile)

102 S ARMED FORCES BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2020

Waffle House

1426 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2020

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar

314 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2020

Wendy’s

1811 HOUSTON LAKE RD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2020

96 Vietnamese Cuisine

810 HWY 96 STE 600-700 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2020

Zaxby’s

2931 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2020

Holiday Inn Express & Suites (Food Service)

1502 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2020

Travelodge (Food Service)

100 WESTVIEW LN PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2020

Home 2 Suites (Food Service)

205 WILLIE LEE PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2020

Jalisco Grill

1023 ST. PATRICK DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2020

Waffle House

310 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2020

Margarita’s Mexican Grill

766 HWY 96 STE 300 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2020

Levi’s Grill

198 OLD PERRY RD BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2020

Zaxby’s

505 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2020

S Deli & Wings

520 GEN. COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2020

Jasper County:

Robby and Cindy’s Cafe

22535 N MAIN ST SHADY DALE, GA 31085

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2020

Jones County:

Clifton Ridge Middle Grade School (Food Service)

169 DUSTY LN MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2020

Mattie Wells Elementary School (Food Service)

101 MATTIE WELLS DR MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2020

Turner Woods Elementary School (Food Service)

630 TURNER WOODS RD GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2020

Dames Ferry Elementary School (Food Service)

545 HWY 18 W GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2020

Gray Station Middle School (Food Service)

324 HWY 18 E GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2020

Jones County High School (Food Service)

339 CUMSLO RD GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2020

New Gray Elementary School (Food Service)

365 E GA 18 HWY GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2020

Laurens County:

Dunkin’

2181 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2020

Shamrock Nutrition (Food Service)

318 PINE FOREST ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2020

Monroe County:

Katherine B. Sutton Elementary School (Food Service)

1315 HWY 83 NORTH FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2020

Papa John’s

325 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2020

Moe’s

325 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2020

Huddle House

325 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2020

Pruitt Health of Monroe (Food Service)

4796 HWY 42 N FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2020

Peach County:

Peach County Jail

1007 SPRUCE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2020

American Philly and Wings

209 COMMERCIAL HTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 69 (follow-up)

Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2020

1836 Restaurant

100 W CHURCH ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2020

Neon Cowboy Lounge Inc. (Strippers) – (Food Service)

2494 HWY 247 CONN. BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2020

Arby’s

2965 HIGHWAY 247 CONN. BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2020

Wendy’s

318 HWY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2020

McDonald’s

404 HIGHWAY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2020

Zaxby’s

404 HIGHWAY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2020

Little Caesar’s

2972 GA-247 CONNECTOR HWY BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2020

Domino’s

231 GA HIGHWAY 49 UNIT 100 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2020

Fried Green Tomatoes / Cali Chick

205 COMMERICAL HTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 72

Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2020

Central Kitchen

140 CANE RIVER DR BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2020

Georgia Bob’s

140 CANE RIVER BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2020

Subway

12017 WATSON BLVD UNIT A BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2020

Pulaski County:

Conga

103 COMMERCE ST HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2020

Putnam County:

Inaho

103 HARMONY CROSSING STE 3 EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2020

Iron Fork Cafe

106 HARMONY CROSSING STE 1 EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2020

Treutlen County:

Treutlen County Head Start (Food Service)

1062 JENNINGS LN SOPERTON, GA 30457

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2020

Christian Family Center (Food Service)

21 OUTREACH LANE SOPERTON, GA 30457

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2020

