Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores August 17-21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, August 17 and Friday, August 21, presented by Pierce Parts and Service.

All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Baldwin County:

Panda Express
2407 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2020

Bibb County:

Best Western Inn & Suites (Food Service)
4681 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2020

Freddy’s Frozen Custard
6239 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 73
Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2020

McDonald’s
2497 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2020

Kinjo Kitchen & Cocktails
497 2ND ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 98 (improved score from three days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2020

Popeye’s Chicken & Biscuits
742 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 69
Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2020

Ninja Japanese Steakhouse
575 MULBERRY ST S Lane MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2020

ACE / Mac Food Service LLC
5665 NEW FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2020

Wok n Roll
5540 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2020

Mellow Mushroom
5425 BOWMAN RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2020

Boys and Girls Club – Central Kitchen
3111 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 75
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2020

Church’s Chicken
777 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 76
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2020

Kinjo Kitchen & Cocktails
497 2ND ST MACON, GA 31201
Inspection Score: 67 (improved score three days later; see above)
Inspection Date: 08-18-2020

Superstay Plus by Best Western (Food Service)
140 PLANTATION INN DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2020

Chick-fil-A
5055 BROOKHAVEN RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2020

Comfort Suites (Food Service)
120 PLANTATION INN DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2020

 

Crawford County:

Champion’s Restaurant
277 N DUGGER ST ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2020

 

Dodge County:

Chinese Chef
850 COLLEGE ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2020

El Rancho
5921 5TH AVE EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2020

Rolling in Dough
210 MAIN ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2020

Roy’s
234 MAIN ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2020

Southern Zest Cafe & Catering
225 MAIN ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2020

 

Hancock County:

Real Deal Food Mart (Food Service)
12781 BROAD ST SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2020

Pizza Plus
12798 BROAD ST SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2020

 

Houston County:

Fairfield Inn & Suites (Food Service)
221 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2020

Houston Lakes Cinemas (Food Service)
1121 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31099
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2020

Martin’s BBQ (Mobile)
102 S ARMED FORCES BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2020

Waffle House
1426 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2020

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar
314 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2020

Wendy’s
1811 HOUSTON LAKE RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2020

96 Vietnamese Cuisine
810 HWY 96 STE 600-700 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2020

Zaxby’s
2931 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2020

Holiday Inn Express & Suites (Food Service)
1502 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2020

Travelodge (Food Service)
100 WESTVIEW LN PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2020

Home 2 Suites (Food Service)
205 WILLIE LEE PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2020

Jalisco Grill
1023 ST. PATRICK DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2020

Waffle House
310 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2020

Margarita’s Mexican Grill
766 HWY 96 STE 300 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2020

Levi’s Grill
198 OLD PERRY RD BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2020

Zaxby’s
505 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2020

S Deli & Wings
520 GEN. COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2020

 

Jasper County:

Robby and Cindy’s Cafe
22535 N MAIN ST SHADY DALE, GA 31085
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2020

 

Jones County:

Clifton Ridge Middle Grade School (Food Service)
169 DUSTY LN MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2020

Mattie Wells Elementary School (Food Service)
101 MATTIE WELLS DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2020

Turner Woods Elementary School (Food Service)
630 TURNER WOODS RD GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2020

Dames Ferry Elementary School (Food Service)
545 HWY 18 W GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2020

Gray Station Middle School (Food Service)
324 HWY 18 E GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2020

Jones County High School (Food Service)
339 CUMSLO RD GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2020

New Gray Elementary School (Food Service)
365 E GA 18 HWY GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2020

 

Laurens County:

Dunkin’
2181 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2020

Shamrock Nutrition (Food Service)
318 PINE FOREST ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2020

 

Monroe County:

Katherine B. Sutton Elementary School (Food Service)
1315 HWY 83 NORTH FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2020

Papa John’s
325 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2020

Moe’s
325 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2020

Huddle House
325 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2020

Pruitt Health of Monroe (Food Service)
4796 HWY 42 N FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2020

 

Peach County:

Peach County Jail
1007 SPRUCE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2020

American Philly and Wings
209 COMMERCIAL HTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 69 (follow-up)
Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2020

1836 Restaurant
100 W CHURCH ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2020

Neon Cowboy Lounge Inc. (Strippers) – (Food Service)
2494 HWY 247 CONN. BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2020

Arby’s
2965 HIGHWAY 247 CONN. BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2020

Wendy’s
318 HWY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2020

McDonald’s
404 HIGHWAY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2020

Zaxby’s
404 HIGHWAY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2020

Little Caesar’s
2972 GA-247 CONNECTOR HWY BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2020

Domino’s
231 GA HIGHWAY 49 UNIT 100 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2020

Fried Green Tomatoes / Cali Chick
205 COMMERICAL HTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 72
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2020

Central Kitchen
140 CANE RIVER DR BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2020

Georgia Bob’s
140 CANE RIVER BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2020

Subway
12017 WATSON BLVD UNIT A BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2020

 

Pulaski County:

Conga
103 COMMERCE ST HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2020

 

Putnam County:

Inaho
103 HARMONY CROSSING STE 3 EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2020

Iron Fork Cafe
106 HARMONY CROSSING STE 1 EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2020

 

Treutlen County:

Treutlen County Head Start (Food Service)
1062 JENNINGS LN SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2020

Christian Family Center (Food Service)
21 OUTREACH LANE SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2020

