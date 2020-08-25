Tropical downpours to continue on Tuesday

|
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Gulf moisture will continue to flow into Middle Georgia today as the remnants of Marco move west.
TODAY.
Showers this afternoon will be isolated, but heavy rainfall totals can be expected with these tropical downpours. Under a mostly cloudy sky, high temperatures will top out in the middle and upper 80’s. A few showers are possible overnight as temperatures fall into the middle 70’s.
TOMORROW.
Rain will be hard to come by on Wednesday as a ridge of high pressure builds in from the west. An isolated shower or two is possible during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will top out near 90° under a partly sunny sky.
EXTENDED FORECAST.
We stay mostly dry through the rest of the work week before increasing shower coverage returns this weekend. Temperatures will remain in the low 90’s during the afternoon. Heat index values will approach the triple digits.
