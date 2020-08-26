3 arrested during traffic stop for possession of stolen gun, drugs

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -Two men and a woman are in jail after being caught with drugs and a stolen gun during a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were on Hawkinsville Road near Spires Drive when they saw a black Dodge Charger speeding. Deputies then pulled the vehicle over.

While talking to the driver, 20-year-old Tanya Layte Davis, deputies say they could smell a strong odor of Marijuana coming from inside the car. After searching the vehicle, deputies found two handguns, several bags of Marijuana, and Methamphetamine. One of the handguns was reported stolen out of Houston County.

There were two passengers with Davis. Due to where the guns and drugs were found, both 33-year-old Timothy Cortez Brown and Carton Antwain Walker, are being charged along with Davis. While checking both Walker and Brown, deputies also found nine thousand dollars in cash.

Davis, is charged with Possession of Marijuana Less than Ounce, Possession of Controlled Substance in Schedule I or Narcotic Schedule II, Possession of Firearm During Commission of Felony, and Theft by Receiving Stolen Property. She is being held without bond at this time.

Walker is charged with Possession of Controlled Substance in Schedule I or Narcotic Schedule II, and Possession of Firearm During Commission of Felony. Walker also had a warrant out of Laurens County. He is being held on a $2,950.00 bond at this time.

Brown is charged with Possession of Marijuana Less than Ounce, Possession of Controlled Substance in Schedule I or Narcotic Schedule II, and Possession of Firearm During Commission of Felony. Brown also had a warrant out of Monroe County. He is being held without bond at this time.