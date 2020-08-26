Bibb County School District approves phased-in schedule for sports

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As many fans wait for their favorite team to compete again, they can look forward to sports making a return.

“It feels wonderful because my son is a senior and he lives, breathes, and eats football all day long,” Betty Hawthorne said.

Hawthorne is one of many parents excited the Bibb County School District is resuming athletics. Her son will be able to finish his senior year doing what he loves.

“I know with the Coronavirus going on people are concerned, I am also. But they’ve been practicing since June as a group together, and they have been doing what the coaches say,” Hawthorne said. “They have been following guidelines, staying in, not going anywhere, wearing their masks, and they have been doing good so far with no incidents.”

As players continue to follow the safety guidelines, school administrators say the decision to resume is based on updated safety protocols released by the Georgia High School Association last week, and a review of COVID-19 data in the county.

“This is a very fluid situation, it could change from week to week,” Barney Hester, Bibb County Athletic Director said.

Hester says to minimize the spread of COVID-19, gym and stadium capacity will be limited and seats will be marked for social distancing.

“With the CDC guidelines, if we have a situation with one of our teams we will follow those guidelines and we will take care of them,” Hester said.

Hawthorne says if players and coaches continue to take precautions, they can have a safe season.

“If they continue to do what they were doing all June since practice, then I think they will be okay,” Hawthorne said.

Softball and Cross Country will resume the week of August 31st, Volleyball will resume the week of September 7th, and Football will resume the week of September 14th.

The district will also be relying on a cashless app system for ticket sales, and must be purchased in advance using the GoFan app.

