Bibb County Schools hosts parent training for virtual learning program

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County School District wants to make sure parents are ready for virtual learning with online training.

Several training sessions were made available so that parents can learn the basics of virtual learning before school starts. The district will use a new program called “Canvas” to manage online classrooms this school year.

Trainings will cover several topics including:

Virtual testing

Homework Help

Parent portal

Training sessions are free, and online registration is available here. The next session will be Thursday, August 27 at 10 p.m.

Classes begin for Bibb County Students Tuesday, September 8th.