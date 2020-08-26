Former Houston County church pastor charged with sexual exploitation of children

30-year-old Shawn Waddell is facing three charges of sexual exploitation of children and four charges of eavesdropping - surveillance of communication.

According to Houston County Jail records, 30-year-old Shawn Waddell is facing three charges of sexual exploitation of children and four charges of eavesdropping – surveillance of communication.

Lt. Darin Meadows with the Juveniles Investigation Division tells 41NBC,  the investigation involves two child victims and an adult victim. Meadows says several incidents occurred with Waddell and the victims within the last year, and an investigation started once a child victim came forward.

Meadows says Waddell was listed as a church pastor. He says the incidents took place during a church-related activity, but no incidents took place at church. Meadows also says the incidents did not involve touching.

Deputies arrested Waddell on Friday, August 14th, and he was released from the Houston County Jail on the same day.

