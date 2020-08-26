Founder of NewTown Macon passes away at 86

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Juanita T. Jordan, founder of NewTown Macon, has passed away at 86 years old.

Jordan founded NewTown Macon in 1996 with the hopes of bringing downtown Macon back to life. Her hard work also contributed greatly to furthering the development of the Ocmulgee Heritage Trails.

In a statement from NewTown Macon, CEO Josh Rogers says

“We will never forget her love for Macon, her hope for its citizens and her desire to make it better.”

You can view her obituary here.