Tropical air mass to keep humidity up

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Extremely humid air will continue in Middle Georgia this afternoon resulting in heat index values in the triple digits.

TODAY.

Under a partly sunny sky this afternoon high temperatures will top out in the low and middle 90’s. Factoring in an abundance of moisture, heat index values will approach the triple digits. A few showers are possible but most will stay dry. Overnight lows will fall into the middle 70’s.

TOMORROW.

Another mostly dry day is in store tomorrow as temperatures climb towards the middle 90’s. An isolated shower or two is possible, but rain chances are running at just 10%.

FRIDAY & BEYOND.

After a couple of dry days, rain chances will be on the rise as we head into the weekend. With the added rain coverage, temperatures will fall back into the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

