Twiggs County Family Connections: Bridging the literacy gap

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Twiggs County Family Connection is working to improve youth literacy in the county.
Twiggs County Family Connection Executive Director Lea Toney, spoke with 41NBC about a recent project that kept kids reading over the summer and how the organization plans to continue to serve the community.
Click here to reach Twiggs County Family Connection.
