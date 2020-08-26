Twiggs County Family Connections: Bridging the literacy gap

By
Chip Matthews
-
0
4
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Twiggs County Family Connection is working to improve youth literacy in the county.

Twiggs County Family Connection Executive Director Lea Toney, spoke with 41NBC about a recent project that kept kids reading over the summer and how the organization plans to continue to serve the community.

FIND OUT MORE

Watch the full interview to find out more. Click here to reach Twiggs County Family Connection.

Previous articleMasks mandatory in Sparta, Hancock County starting Thursday
mm
Chip Matthews
Chip Matthews, a graduate of Georgia State University, is a Multimedia Journalist from Grand Rapids, Michigan. Before joining the WMGT team, Chip worked in similar roles at News Channel Nebraska, in Norfolk, Nebraska. While in college, he worked for CBS46 in Atlanta as an Assignment Editor News Intern and as a DJ for 88.5 WRAS and 95.1 KVCM. Chip blames his love for news on his natural curiosity and passion for telling stories. When he is not working, Chip is enjoying life with his wife and kids. His hobbies include filmmaking, photography, anything outdoor-related and watching the Detroit Lions lose on Sundays.