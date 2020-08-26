UPDATE (Wednesday, August 26 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 8/26/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 260,590 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 26.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 862 4644.15 23 78
Atkinson 391 4693.88 3 48
Bacon 498 4366.89 8 36
Baker 73 2342.75 3 16
Baldwin 1510 3398.76 48 120
Banks 355 1776.6 8 48
Barrow 1655 1915.89 38 209
Bartow 2325 2098.92 67 238
Ben Hill 607 3646.74 10 61
Berrien 368 1909.11 3 19
Bibb 5327 3501.15 110 717
Bleckley 330 2570.49 15 22
Brantley 297 1546.71 8 23
Brooks 459 2918.55 20 47
Bryan 807 2061.99 9 68
Bulloch 1546 1945.46 21 109
Burke 633 2833.23 8 72
Butts 546 2168.9 40 47
Calhoun 226 3577.65 7 45
Camden 970 1798.83 7 34
Candler 318 2934.39 11 14
Carroll 2227 1853.99 56 140
Catoosa 816 1186.55 17 61
Charlton 547 4127.99 5 17
Chatham 6802 2328.05 118 636
Chattahoochee 1026 9545.07 2 11
Chattooga 491 1982.56 5 30
Cherokee 4565 1712.19 74 404
Clarke 2628 2024.98 26 168
Clay 111 3887.92 2 7
Clayton 6283 2061.09 128 593
Clinch 274 4116.59 4 20
Cobb 16369 2070.48 381 1561
Coffee 1730 4019.33 36 238
Colquitt 1708 3762.69 26 135
Columbia 3028 1908.83 41 151
Cook 500 2867.47 10 51
Coweta 2107 1386.18 26 107
Crawford 146 1193.98 1 18
Crisp 449 2014.45 15 62
Dade 186 1150.85 3 13
Dawson 614 2272.31 6 67
Decatur 949 3605.35 20 74
DeKalb 16193 2041.6 287 1806
Dodge 299 1466.76 5 23
Dooly 286 2134.33 14 47
Dougherty 2939 3269.01 177 599
Douglas 3092 2035.47 62 364
Early 404 3981.86 32 32
Echols 231 5820.11 2 9
Effingham 996 1555.62 14 69
Elbert 438 2311.96 1 27
Emanuel 691 3048.89 21 53
Evans 350 3275.01 4 27
Fannin 422 1603.34 6 36
Fayette 1453 1236.13 36 76
Floyd 2154 2155.81 30 164
Forsyth 2938 1163.53 31 259
Franklin 517 2216.13 10 42
Fulton 24211 2202.64 497 2091
Gilmer 729 2320.4 5 71
Glascock 34 1123.97 2 4
Glynn 2935 3410.93 64 211
Gordon 1469 2530.62 27 95
Grady 630 2567.24 8 76
Greene 410 2190.52 15 46
Gwinnett 23636 2433.83 314 2403
Habersham 1297 2831.88 59 177
Hall 7266 3521.22 118 823
Hancock 352 4296.35 39 56
Haralson 301 979.75 7 21
Harris 713 2054.04 21 78
Hart 390 1493.85 10 55
Heard 164 1325.79 5 11
Henry 4263 1777.24 69 172
Houston 2567 1634.63 64 308
Irwin 207 2194.42 2 27
Jackson 1381 1848.73 22 126
Jasper 193 1359.25 3 16
Jeff Davis 605 3993.93 9 34
Jefferson 629 4107.62 13 61
Jenkins 292 3404.85 24 50
Johnson 293 3032.81 13 47
Jones 433 1514.46 5 36
Lamar 317 1638.5 16 33
Lanier 246 2376.58 5 15
Laurens 1253 2649.27 40 109
Lee 643 2145.41 23 93
Liberty 894 1444.17 15 93
Lincoln 188 2313.85 6 24
Long 172 863.67 2 11
Lowndes 3402 2886.03 61 174
Lumpkin 619 1831.25 12 72
Macon 201 1547.58 10 43
Madison 509 1686.72 7 49
Marion 165 1989.63 5 16
McDuffie 495 2291.98 12 61
McIntosh 233 1599.51 4 17
Meriwether 469 2231.21 9 61
Miller 201 3487.16 0 9
Mitchell 698 3164.67 42 132
Monroe 581 2095.43 36 72
Montgomery 205 2222.46 2 16
Morgan 396 2069.18 2 26
Murray 689 1711.33 3 40
Muscogee 5361 2797.64 126 560
Newton 2208 1965.22 58 226
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16096 0 116 535
Oconee 528 1265.06 20 51
Oglethorpe 271 1778.22 9 40
Paulding 2147 1244.33 30 133
Peach 553 2020.09 16 83
Pickens 492 1467.34 6 47
Pierce 502 2568.43 11 59
Pike 268 1421 8 24
Polk 1153 2651.67 13 64
Pulaski 169 1551.46 6 22
Putnam 607 2773.59 20 62
Quitman 32 1394.94 1 7
Rabun 263 1548.33 5 37
Randolph 308 4560.26 27 49
Richmond 5773 2854.53 116 476
Rockdale 1622 1708.09 29 186
Schley 92 1744.08 2 13
Screven 276 1985.61 9 34
Seminole 276 3390.66 8 23
Spalding 1137 1645.2 48 146
Stephens 778 2955.03 22 89
Stewart 318 5188.45 11 82
Sumter 832 2830.03 58 183
Talbot 154 2500.81 5 22
Taliaferro 18 1102.94 0 1
Tattnall 658 2589.43 6 49
Taylor 126 1583.31 5 20
Telfair 333 2128.61 13 30
Terrell 313 3696.7 31 70
Thomas 1355 3049.67 47 146
Tift 1468 3595.4 48 188
Toombs 1011 3746.8 12 76
Towns 192 1595.48 5 22
Treutlen 188 2752.97 3 23
Troup 2540 3607.24 81 279
Turner 275 3405.15 19 44
Twiggs 169 2090.03 6 36
Union 427 1685.42 7 57
Unknown 2597 0 5 65
Upson 636 2420.37 53 67
Walker 942 1353.25 21 52
Walton 1411 1472.64 44 147
Ware 1311 3656.6 42 150
Warren 116 2226.49 5 22
Washington 594 2925.82 3 39
Wayne 934 3116.03 22 78
Webster 38 1490.2 2 9
Wheeler 141 1782.78 4 14
White 462 1454.75 9 71
Whitfield 3878 3704.91 49 206
Wilcox 215 2445.96 20 44
Wilkes 216 2156.98 3 25
Wilkinson 280 3139.37 14 47
Worth 492 2442.66 24 80
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts below simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 2,520,638 (2,248,901 reported molecular tests; 271,737 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 260,590* (11.6% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 5,311 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

