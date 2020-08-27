Amstar 16 in Macon reopens for the weekend

Rashaad Vann
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If you are tired of watching movies at home, you can make plans to visit a movie theater again. Amstar 16 in Macon is reopening its doors Friday.

After five months of no public screenings due to COVID-19, President and COO Ron Krueger says the business has developed safety protocols for the return of employees and guests.

According to Krueger,  the complex will include socially distanced seating, enhanced cleaning, and health checks for workers.

“Everyone is going to go through a health check, everyone is going to get their temperature taking,” Krueger said. “The employees will all be wearing masks and gloves. We will have social distancing at all our sale stations, and the counters will have plexiglass panels.”

Amstar is also training its employees to clean high touch surface areas every 30 minutes.

“We have some amazing chemicals that help us sanitize the place on a regular basis, at least every 30 minutes,” Kruegar said. “We are touching all of our high touch surfaces with cleaning chemicals that a staff member will be dedicated to.”

Guests requesting a touch-less experience can order tickets and concessions on the Amstar Cinemas App. Movies shows for this weekend include “Bill & Ted Face the Music,” “The New Mutants,” “Words on Bathroom Walls” and  “Unhinged.”

Rashaad Vann
Rashaad Vann comes to Georgia from Detroit, Michigan. He most recently worked as a Regional News Reporter and Sports Anchor for News Channel Nebraska in Norfolk, Nebraska. While in college, he interned at WSFA-TV and WVAS-FM in Montgomery. While growing up, he was always involved in sports such as football, swimming, track and cross country. After high school, he studied and graduated from Alabama State University with a degree in communications. Rashaad loves to travel because it offers an opportunity to learn and connect with different people. He’s a member and is involved in several different social and community service organizations that give back to the community locally and nationwide.