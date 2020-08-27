Bibb County poll workers get PPE for November elections

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security (GEMA/HS) and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger team up with Macon-Bibb County to send PPE to poll workers for the November election.

County election officials asked for hand sanitizer, masks, face shields, gloves, and disinfectant wipes to keep both workers and voters safe. GEMA has accepted the request, and will be shipping the requested personal protective equipment directly to Bibb County election officials.

In a press release from the Secretary of State’s office, Raffensperger says,

“In-person voting remains an important way for Georgia voters to access the ballot so I am doing whatever I can to make that experience safe and easy,”

Election day is Tuesday, November 3rd.