Deputies investigating deadly hit-and-run on Interstate Drive

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly traffic incident involving a pedestrian.
Around 7:30 Thursday morning, deputies responded to the intersection of Interstate Drive and Columbus Road for an unresponsive person on the road side.
According to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release, deputies found 51-year-old Valeria Moore Patterson, of Macon, beside the road. The Bibb County Coroner’s Office pronounced Patterson dead at the scene.
According to deputies, an unknown vehicle hit Patterson while she was walking along Interstate Drive. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and call for help.
Deputies believe the vehicle may be a middle 2000’s silver Mercury sedan product.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.