GBI: Wilkinson County woman charged with murder in daughter’s death

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
2
Listen to the content of this post:

IVEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Wilkinson County woman is charged with cruelty to children in the second degree and murder in the second degree following the death of her daughter.

A news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says 37-year-old Mary Kathrine “Katie” Horton was arrested Thursday around 2 p.m for the death of her daughter, 12-year-old Kaitlyn Michelle Yozviak.

The release says the Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office 911 center received a call from Horton Wednesday about her daughter being unresponsive.

Yozviak was taken to Navicent Helath Baldwin, where she was pronounced dead.

Ivey Police asked the GBI’s Regional Office in Milledgeville to assist in the investigation. The GBI, Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office and Ivey Police executed a search warrant at the home.

Yozviak’s body was taken to the GBI Crime Lab in Macon where an autopsy was performed.

“The preliminary investigation reveals Yozviak was subjected to excessive physical pain due to medical negligence,” the GBI news release said.

The investigation is ongoing. Call Ivey Police at (478) 628-2479 or the GBI at (478) 445-4173 if you have additional information.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Previous articleHistoric Macon’s Fading Five list revealed
mm
Tucker Sargent
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He hails from "The Great State of Alabama," as he calls it, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn, before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!