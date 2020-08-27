Historic Macon’s Fading Five list revealed

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– The Historic Macon Foundation announced it’s 2020 Fading Five projects on Thursday.

The Fading Five program helps restore historic properties around the city to revitalize certain areas.

The list includes the Roxy Theatre on Hazel Street in the Tybee Community, The Coddington House on Vineville Avenue, The Dewitt McCarthy House near the Mill Hill community, Bobby Jones Performing Arts Center in Pleasant Hill, and the famous Coaling Tower.

Ethiel Garlington, Executive Director of Historic Macon, says the foundation has tried to focus on more diverse communities.

“We will not cure all the injustices and we will certainly make mistakes going forward,” Garlington said. “I want you to know that the Historic Macon Foundation is seeking ways that we can continue to expand our work and our actions to reflect our remarkable community of people.”

Gerri Marion-McCord, Executive Director of the Ruth Hartley Mosely Women’s Center, believes Macon’s history deserves to be recognized and celebrated.

“Macon’s history involves all of us, regardless of where we came from, where we are now, it’s very inclusive and that’s important,” said Mccord.

Three of the properties have been on the Fading Five list for the past few years. The Foundation says they’re working hard to connect with the communities around the buildings to learn more about the history behind them.

Westin Stroud, a recipient of the Emerging Cities Champions grant, is working with the Historic Macon Foundation on the Roxy Theatre project. Stroud says he’s happy to see more community stories be told.

“We have to think about how we can integrate stories and how we can all be a part of the development and the narrative going forward,” Stroud said. “I’m excited to work with the community that’s here, and I’m excited to bring new people to this area to experience it.”

2020 marks the sixth year of the Fading Five program, and the Historic Foundation continues its revitalization efforts with their new Saving Places Index.

All of the Fading Five properties are for sale and need upgrades. Historic Macon Foundation is working to find people who can fill these areas and help with the revitalization of the communities.