Macon baby wins big for college

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Rylee Myers is this year’s winner for the Path 2 College 529 sweepstakes.

Myers was awarded $5,529 for her college savings this morning at Coliseum Medical Centers where she was born. Rylee’s grandmother, Andrea Fuller, entered her in the sweepstakes last year because she wanted her granddaughter to have a head start if she chose to go to college.

Myers was one of 2,100 entrants into the sweepstakes, which has been donating to college funds for Georgia babies for the last ten years.

The deadline to enter for babies born in 2020 is April 14, 2021.

For official rules, prize details, or to enter, click here.