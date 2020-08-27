Macon kidnapping suspect arrested, accused of holding driver and passengers at gunpoint

Deputies arrested 43-year-old Julian Sparks, of Macon, around 11:00 Thursday morning in the parking lot of the Macon Mall on Eisenhower Parkway.

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Bibb County deputies arrest a man accused of using a gun to force his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend to drive him to drug houses in Macon. And the whole time two passengers and an infant were also inside the vehicle.

Sparks is charged with Kidnapping, Cruelty to Children, Terroristic Threats and Simple Battery.

According to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release, on the night of August 21st, Sparks tricked 45-year-old Arthur Quarterman into coming to a home on Huguenin Avenue. Deputies say Sparks accused Quarterman of having a sexual relationship with his girlfriend, and he used a pistol to force Quarterman back into his vehicle.

Deputies say Sparks got into the vehicle, and he refused to let Quarterman’s passengers leave. Instead he made Quarterman drive him to several locations looking for Sparks’ girlfriend.

Deputies report Sparks had Quarterman drive him to multiple drug houses, and Sparks bought and use drugs while Quarterman drove. The passengers remained in the vehicle for several hours until Sparks allowed Quarterman to drop them off. At 5:00am deputies say Sparks returned Quarterman to Huguenin Avenue.

Deputies say no one was injured during the incident.

Sparks is being held in the Bibb County Jail without bond.