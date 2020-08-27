Monroe County Middle, High School students will head back to class

Listen to the content of this post:

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —Monroe County School Board members ruled that Middle and High School students can return back to the classroom soon.

A Facebook post Thursday evening from the School Board states:

“It is important to remember that as the guidance from our Department of Public Health, the CDC, and the Georgia Department of Education is updated, Monroe County Schools has adjusted plans and protocols as needed to help keep our students and staff safe as possible. As mentioned throughout our communication, recognize that no plan is perfect during a global pandemic, and no plan will alleviate all risks or satisfy every stakeholder.”

“Over the past several weeks, the number of Covid-19 cases in Monroe County has been declining. This is surely a positive sign for our community. We hope this decline in cases continues, which directly affects community spread in our county. After analyzing the data trends and understanding the need for students to be back in a face to face class environment, middle school and high school students in Monroe County Schools will begin attending face to face instruction on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Masks will be highly recommended at all schools, and masks will be required on the bus. We all realize that face to face instruction at middle and high will have its challenges, but we are much better prepared to handle these challenges now than a few weeks ago.”

“A reminder that middle school students who opted for virtual instruction have committed to remain virtual learners until the end of the first 8 weeks and high school students who opted for virtual instruction will remain on this option at least until the end of the 1st semester.”

Parents/Guardians of all students in grades K-12 will have the opportunity to change modes of instruction during the dates listed below.

September 14-25- online learning application sign up window for 2nd 8 weeks

November 16-December 4- online learning application sign up window for 2nd semester/3rd nine weeks

February 15-26- online learning application sign up window for 4th nine weeks

If a student has already registered for online learning and is participating in virtual instruction, the student will automatically continue with online learning for the next grading period unless the parent contacts the school (during the window dates) and requests to switch the student from virtual learning to face to face instruction. If a student is currently participating in face to face instruction but would like to enroll in online learning, the parent will need to complete the online learning application within the dates mentioned above. The application link will be made available on our district’s website at http://www.monroe.k12.ga.us during the window dates.

“As we move forward, we ask for continued patience, grace, and understanding. It is an honor to serve our students and parents, and we will continue working hard to provide a safe and enriching educational experience for everyone. If you have any questions or concerns, please reach out to your child’s school or to the central office.”

Below is the most recent chart of COVID-19 weekly update in the Monroe County School System updated Tuesday: