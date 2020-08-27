Mostly dry today before showers return Friday

|
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Hot and humid conditions hang around today as rain showers will be extremely isolated
TODAY.
Under a mostly sunny sky, high temperatures will be topping out in the low and middle 90’s. When you factor in the humidity it is going to feel like the triple digits once again. An isolated shower or two is possible, but majority of the area stays dry. Tonight, temperatures will be on the warm side in the middle 70’s.
TOMORROW.
As we wrap up the work week rain showers will become a little more organized across the area. Scattered showers and a few storms are possible. Temperatures will top out in the low 90’s under a partly sunny sky.
WEEKEND AHEAD.
Scattered showers and storms are likely through the weekend. We’re not looking at a washout, but you will definitively want to keep the umbrella handy. Temperatures will fall back down into the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.
