Mostly dry today before showers return Friday

By
Dalton Mullinax
-
0
3
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Hot and humid conditions hang around today as rain showers will be extremely isolated

TODAY.

Under a mostly sunny sky, high temperatures will be topping out in the low and middle 90’s. When you factor in the humidity it is going to feel like the triple digits once again. An isolated shower or two is possible, but majority of the area stays dry. Tonight, temperatures will be on the warm side in the middle 70’s.

TOMORROW.

As we wrap up the work week rain showers will become a little more organized across the area. Scattered showers and a few storms are possible. Temperatures will top out in the low 90’s under a partly sunny sky.

WEEKEND AHEAD.

Scattered showers and storms are likely through the weekend. We’re not looking at a washout, but you will definitively want to keep the umbrella handy. Temperatures will fall back down into the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).

Previous articleDog of the Week – Popeye
Next articleDeputies investigating deadly hit-and-run on Interstate Drive
mm
Dalton Mullinax
Dalton was born and raised in Canton, Georgia, a small town about an hour north of Atlanta. He attended the University of Georgia, and was an active member of the American Meteorological Society (AMS) before graduating Magna Cum Laude with a B.S. in Atmospheric Sciences as well as a B.S. in Geography in the spring of 2018. Dalton began his broadcast career in Atlanta, Georgia as a weather producer, and is now sharing his talents with us as a member of the 41 First Alert Storm Team. When he's not tracking storms, Dalton enjoys reading books, spending time with his family, and playing with his dog: Murphy. He also loves NASCAR and sports, and enjoys cheering on his favorite teams: The Atlanta Braves and the Georgia Bulldogs.