Rain chances increase Friday as Laura passes north of Middle Georgia

Middle Georgia has stayed mostly dry today as Laura moved through Louisiana and Arkansas bringing heavy rain and damaging winds.
Through the day tomorrow Laura will make a right hand turn and move closer to the east coast. As this happens more moisture will be drawn into Middle Georgia and our rain chances will increase tomorrow afternoon.
Rain chances will hang around for much of Friday night , with winds picking up as well. By Saturday expect wind gusts to increase to 20 mph through the day with off and on storms possible through the day.
As Laura gets swept away by a cold front we will continue to see the possibility of strong storms through early Saturday evening. The main severe storm threat, however, will stay to the north, mainly near Metro Atlanta.
Rain chances will continue through the weekend, but expect a little more sunshine on Sunday.
Through next week we will continue our summer like pattern, even though September 1st is technically the first day of “meteorological fall”.
Now to the news you probably don’t want to hear. We are monitoring two areas of potential tropical development.
Right now we are not anticipating development anytime soon, but seeing as we are nearing the peak of hurricane season, we are definitely watching it closely.