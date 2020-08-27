UPDATE (Thursday, August 27 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 27, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 8/27/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 263,074 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 27.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 869 4681.86 23 80
Atkinson 394 4729.89 3 48
Bacon 507 4445.81 8 37
Baker 73 2342.75 3 16
Baldwin 1563 3518.05 48 122
Banks 360 1801.62 8 49
Barrow 1671 1934.41 37 209
Bartow 2361 2131.42 68 240
Ben Hill 610 3664.76 11 62
Berrien 373 1935.05 3 19
Bibb 5351 3516.92 113 724
Bleckley 334 2601.65 15 22
Brantley 299 1557.13 8 23
Brooks 468 2975.77 20 47
Bryan 823 2102.87 9 68
Bulloch 1610 2026 21 111
Burke 636 2846.66 8 72
Butts 550 2184.79 40 47
Calhoun 227 3593.48 7 45
Camden 993 1841.48 7 34
Candler 320 2952.85 12 15
Carroll 2260 1881.47 57 144
Catoosa 821 1193.82 17 61
Charlton 551 4158.18 5 17
Chatham 6866 2349.95 121 644
Chattahoochee 1066 9917.2 2 11
Chattooga 508 2051.2 5 31
Cherokee 4653 1745.2 75 405
Clarke 2691 2073.52 26 168
Clay 112 3922.94 2 7
Clayton 6344 2081.11 132 599
Clinch 277 4161.66 4 22
Cobb 16536 2091.61 381 1567
Coffee 1751 4068.12 36 240
Colquitt 1723 3795.74 26 135
Columbia 3055 1925.85 43 151
Cook 502 2878.94 10 51
Coweta 2153 1416.44 26 108
Crawford 147 1202.16 1 20
Crisp 455 2041.37 15 63
Dade 187 1157.04 3 14
Dawson 632 2338.92 6 67
Decatur 958 3639.54 21 76
DeKalb 16278 2052.31 293 1815
Dodge 303 1486.39 5 24
Dooly 284 2119.4 14 47
Dougherty 2949 3280.13 178 598
Douglas 3105 2044.03 62 364
Early 404 3981.86 32 32
Echols 231 5820.11 2 9
Effingham 1010 1577.48 14 72
Elbert 440 2322.51 1 27
Emanuel 698 3079.77 22 53
Evans 354 3312.44 5 28
Fannin 424 1610.94 6 35
Fayette 1492 1269.31 36 77
Floyd 2193 2194.84 29 169
Forsyth 2975 1178.19 31 260
Franklin 522 2237.56 10 42
Fulton 24378 2217.83 498 2098
Gilmer 733 2333.13 5 71
Glascock 34 1123.97 2 4
Glynn 2957 3436.49 65 212
Gordon 1481 2551.29 28 96
Grady 647 2636.51 9 80
Greene 414 2211.89 15 46
Gwinnett 23812 2451.95 322 2418
Habersham 1301 2840.61 61 178
Hall 7365 3569.2 120 829
Hancock 353 4308.56 39 58
Haralson 307 999.28 7 21
Harris 718 2068.45 21 78
Hart 392 1501.51 10 55
Heard 165 1333.87 5 11
Henry 4310 1796.84 71 174
Houston 2587 1647.36 65 324
Irwin 209 2215.63 4 27
Jackson 1406 1882.2 25 127
Jasper 194 1366.29 3 16
Jeff Davis 614 4053.34 10 34
Jefferson 630 4114.15 15 62
Jenkins 294 3428.17 24 51
Johnson 304 3146.67 13 47
Jones 441 1542.44 5 38
Lamar 321 1659.17 16 34
Lanier 247 2386.24 5 15
Laurens 1276 2697.9 40 109
Lee 646 2155.42 23 93
Liberty 900 1453.86 17 94
Lincoln 191 2350.77 6 24
Long 174 873.71 2 11
Lowndes 3426 2906.39 63 174
Lumpkin 656 1940.71 12 74
Macon 203 1562.98 10 44
Madison 519 1719.85 7 49
Marion 165 1989.63 6 16
McDuffie 501 2319.77 12 61
McIntosh 235 1613.24 4 18
Meriwether 475 2259.75 9 61
Miller 202 3504.51 0 9
Mitchell 705 3196.41 44 133
Monroe 585 2109.86 39 73
Montgomery 207 2244.15 2 16
Morgan 406 2121.43 2 26
Murray 695 1726.24 3 41
Muscogee 5384 2809.64 126 566
Newton 2234 1988.36 58 228
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16057 0 118 530
Oconee 539 1291.42 20 52
Oglethorpe 272 1784.78 9 40
Paulding 2184 1265.78 31 134
Peach 558 2038.36 15 85
Pickens 502 1497.17 6 48
Pierce 507 2594.01 12 59
Pike 271 1436.9 8 24
Polk 1168 2686.17 15 68
Pulaski 192 1762.6 7 23
Putnam 610 2787.3 20 63
Quitman 33 1438.54 1 7
Rabun 268 1577.77 5 37
Randolph 308 4560.26 27 49
Richmond 5853 2894.09 117 478
Rockdale 1630 1716.51 31 188
Schley 93 1763.03 2 13
Screven 277 1992.81 9 34
Seminole 279 3427.52 8 23
Spalding 1144 1655.33 48 149
Stephens 796 3023.4 24 90
Stewart 335 5465.82 11 85
Sumter 844 2870.85 59 183
Talbot 154 2500.81 5 22
Taliaferro 18 1102.94 0 1
Tattnall 659 2593.37 6 49
Taylor 127 1595.88 5 20
Telfair 340 2173.36 13 30
Terrell 314 3708.52 31 70
Thomas 1367 3076.68 47 149
Tift 1479 3622.34 48 188
Toombs 1030 3817.22 13 76
Towns 195 1620.41 5 22
Treutlen 197 2884.76 3 23
Troup 2557 3631.38 82 281
Turner 276 3417.53 19 44
Twiggs 167 2065.3 6 37
Union 449 1772.25 8 59
Unknown 2564 0 4 67
Upson 640 2435.59 53 67
Walker 946 1359 21 52
Walton 1429 1491.43 46 148
Ware 1318 3676.12 42 152
Warren 116 2226.49 5 22
Washington 598 2945.52 4 40
Wayne 941 3139.39 22 79
Webster 38 1490.2 2 9
Wheeler 141 1782.78 4 14
White 478 1505.13 10 72
Whitfield 3902 3727.84 50 207
Wilcox 220 2502.84 20 44
Wilkes 216 2156.98 3 25
Wilkinson 283 3173 14 48
Worth 494 2452.59 25 81
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts below simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 2,541,220 (2,268,837 reported molecular tests; 272,383 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 263,074* (11.6% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 5,393 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 27, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

