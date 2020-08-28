Bibb County Schools Superintendent shares reopening update

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As the Bibb County School District prepares for students and staff to return to school, they’re working to move forward amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce held a virtual town hall with Superintendent Dr. Curtis Jones Friday. He gave an update on plans of how the school district will reopen virtually and for in-person learning.

“In this time of COVID-19, it’s very important that our students and faculty and staff demonstrate strength of character,” Jones said.

As part of the town hall, Dr. Jones highlighted the Macon-Bibb Commissioners decision on the mask ordinance. He says it’s needed to help reopen schools.

“It is something that when you look around, the best intervention we can put in place is to wear a mask, and if we want students in school, we need to do it,” Jones said.

To help students, he says the district plans to implement steps to improve internet connectivity with more Wifi Hotspots.

“We have a total of 13,000 students who are economically disadvantaged, we gave out a total of 1300 back in the spring,” Jones said. “We have another 1700 we’re going to give out in September.”

As Labor Day approaches, Dr. Jones explains why the first eight weeks of online learning, and students’ activity on weekends, can impact the school district.

“I believe that in some cases people will get together, in some cases they’re not going to start social distancing, and I anticipate the numbers going up, and if they do, we won’t see the results until the end of September.”

The district invites businesses and community members to help with the reopening of Bibb County Schools.