CGTC prepares students for learning during pandemic

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Central Georgia Technical College gave away school supplies, books, and masks during a back to school bash.

Well Care Inc. sponsored the curb-side event, and also had a host of community support. The Middle Georgia Community Food Bank, North Central Health District, and Middle Georgia Regional Libraries were also present and handing out resources.

In addition to preparing current students, CGTC staff also used this time to recruit new students. Volunteers gave out information about high school equivalency programs, and public service.

Special Events Coordinator Dr. Wanda West says that there’s no better time to go back to school for your high school diploma than while sitting at home during the pandemic.

