Emmett Till, age 14, abducted and murdered, 65th anniversary in 2020

On August 28, 1955, 14-year-old Emmett Till was abducted and murdered. A Chicago resident, Till traveled to Money, Mississippi to visit with relatives. A few days into his visit, he went to a story with friends to buy candy, and allegedly acted “familiar” with the female storekeeper. A few days later, the woman’s husband and half-brother abducted Till, tortured and murdered him.

(Historical vignette presented by the late D’Army Bailey)

Video content owned and funded by Comcast Corporation.

