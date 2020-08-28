It’s the Law: Eviction Rights

Attorney J Davis from James W. Davis and Associates joins 41NBC’s Shelby Coates for our weekly segment “It’s the Law.”

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Attorney J Davis from James W. Davis and Associates joins 41NBC’s Shelby Coates for our weekly segment “It’s the Law.”

Under the CARES Act there was a 120-day halt on federal evictions for renters who participate in federal housing assistance programs or who live in a property with a federally backed mortgage.

The ban expired on July 24th, but the Covid-19 pandemic is still on going.

Davis explains your rights if you are facing eviction.

He also shares details on the number evictions going through the newly reopened court system in Bibb County.

