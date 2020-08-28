Macon-Bibb employees to give away face masks

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — As part of the Macon-Bibb County’s effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the Emergency Management Agency is stocking county vehicles with face masks to be given away.
The Sheriff’s Office, Public Works, and Parks & Beautification picked up nearly 25,000 masks.
Beginning August 31, deputies and crews will hand masks to anyone without one. The event will take place at the EMA storage in Government Center.
The mask giveaway is one of many distributions the county has held. In three weeks, more than 60,000 masks and 44,000 gloves will be given out to the public.
Click here for more on how you can get a mask for free.