March on Washington Reflection: Rev. Joseph E. Lowery

Rev. Dr. Joseph E. Lowery, Co-founder and President Emeritus of the SCLC, recalls the March on Washington, and concerns for the turnout. He said, “When we got there early in the morning, there was nobody was around we said ‘gee whiz, where is everybody ‘ But by 11 o’clock, the place was jumping.” He also reflected on Dr. King’s speech and impact of the event, which was televised across the country.

REV. JOSEPH E. LOWERY (Interview)

March on Washington Reflection (“An Interracial, International, Nationwide Demonstration”)

