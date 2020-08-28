March on Washington Reflection: Rev. Samuel “Billy” Kyles

Listen to the content of this post:

Rev. Samuel “Billy” Kyles was in the hospital and missed the March on Washington. Upon his recovery, he jumped back in to the Civil Rights Movement and fought for integration in Memphis. He recalls April 3, 1968, the night of the famous “Mountaintop” speech, “We had no way of knowing, no way under the sun that that would be the last speech he’d ever make.”

REV. SAMUEL “BILLY” KYLES (Interview)

March on Washington Reflection (“Fighting Discrimination in Memphis”)

