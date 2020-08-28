March on Washington Reflection: U.S. Rep. John Lewis

Listen to the content of this post:

U.S. Rep. John Lewis of Georgia was the National Chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee in 1963 and helped organize the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. He reflects on the march, Dr. King’s dream for America, the violence that ensued in Birmingham weeks later, and more.

U.S. REP. JOHN LEWIS (Interview): March on Washington Reflection (“A Dream for America”), Aug. 28, 1963

