March on Washington Reflection: U.S. Rep. Steny Hoyer

U.S. Rep. Steny Hoyer of Maryland recalls the inspiration he received from watching the March on Washington on television and John Lewis’ speech that day. Reflecting on the state of equality in America, he said, “America is about equality. America is about justice. America is about inclusion. And if we exclude people, we undermine our promise to our people and to our country.”

U.S. REP. STENY HOYER (Interview), March on Washington Reflection (“Equality, Justice and Inclusion”), Aug. 28, 1963

