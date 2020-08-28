Reflections on the anniversary of 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom

Listen to the content of this post:

WASHINGTON (AP/CNN/NBC) — Civil rights advocates have begun gathering to highlight the scourge of police and vigilante violence against Black Americans at a commemoration of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.

Thousands gathered at the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, where the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered his historic “I Have A Dream” address, a vision of racial equality that remains elusive for millions of Americans.

And turnout has been lighter than initially intended due to city-imposed coronavirus pandemic restrictions that limit out-of-state visitors to the nation’s capital.

Satellite march events have been planned in a handful of states, including South Carolina, Florida and Nevada.

The 57th anniversary of the March on Washington for jobs and freedom

Martin Luther King, Junior led hundreds of thousands to the national mall — demanding civil rights and economic equality for African-Americans.

It was here that King gave his famous “I Have a Dream” speech.

That 1963 speech shared King’s vision of an America without a deep racial divide.

An America where his children, and others who look like them, are judged on the content of their character, not the color of their skin.

Much like the current calls for civil action — the 1963 march called for an end to systemic racism, police violence against African-Americans, and fair voting practices.

