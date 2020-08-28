Streets to close due to filming in downtown Macon

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Television filming in downtown Macon will cause road closures this weekend.

Morning Bee, Inc., will film on Sunday for a show being filmed at the Centreplex. There will be road closures on Poplar Street from 5th to 7th Streets from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Carolyn Crayton Park will be closed from 5:00 – 9:00 p.m. There will also be some filming in front of the Historic Macon Terminal Station that day, but it is not expected to affect traffic.

The filming follows several movies and shows that have filmed in Macon-Bibb, including The Bingo Long Traveling All-Stars & Motor Kings, Wise Blood, A Trip to Bountiful, The Crazies, Trouble with the Curve, 42, Need For Speed, The Fifth Wave, The Best of Enemies, Zombieland: Double Tap, and Justice on Trial. Several television shows have also filmed here, including Brockmire, The Originals, The Vampire Diaries, Witches of East End, Watchmen, and Lovecraft Country.