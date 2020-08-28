UPDATE (Friday, August 28 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, August 28, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 8/28/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 265,372 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, August 28.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 881 4746.51 23 82
Atkinson 398 4777.91 3 48
Bacon 511 4480.88 8 38
Baker 72 2310.65 3 16
Baldwin 1599 3599.08 48 123
Banks 362 1811.63 6 49
Barrow 1694 1961.03 37 212
Bartow 2376 2144.97 69 240
Ben Hill 610 3664.76 12 62
Berrien 374 1940.24 5 19
Bibb 5365 3526.13 115 733
Bleckley 338 2632.81 15 22
Brantley 301 1567.55 8 23
Brooks 470 2988.49 20 48
Bryan 840 2146.31 9 68
Bulloch 1743 2193.36 21 112
Burke 639 2860.08 8 72
Butts 556 2208.63 40 47
Calhoun 229 3625.14 7 45
Camden 999 1852.61 7 35
Candler 326 3008.21 12 15
Carroll 2286 1903.11 58 144
Catoosa 833 1211.27 17 61
Charlton 555 4188.36 5 17
Chatham 6935 2373.57 120 649
Chattahoochee 1088 10121.87 2 11
Chattooga 522 2107.73 5 32
Cherokee 4720 1770.33 76 411
Clarke 2737 2108.97 26 168
Clay 112 3922.94 2 7
Clayton 6366 2088.32 132 600
Clinch 284 4266.83 4 22
Cobb 16630 2103.5 387 1574
Coffee 1767 4105.29 36 242
Colquitt 1736 3824.38 26 135
Columbia 3085 1944.76 44 154
Cook 505 2896.14 10 51
Coweta 2201 1448.02 26 108
Crawford 148 1210.34 3 23
Crisp 459 2059.31 15 63
Dade 189 1169.41 3 14
Dawson 650 2405.54 7 67
Decatur 968 3677.53 21 76
DeKalb 16368 2063.66 296 1828
Dodge 308 1510.91 6 25
Dooly 282 2104.48 14 47
Dougherty 2962 3294.59 178 600
Douglas 3123 2055.88 62 365
Early 406 4001.58 32 32
Echols 232 5845.3 2 9
Effingham 1029 1607.16 15 73
Elbert 447 2359.46 1 28
Emanuel 719 3172.43 22 55
Evans 356 3331.15 5 28
Fannin 428 1626.14 7 36
Fayette 1539 1309.3 38 79
Floyd 2215 2216.86 30 175
Forsyth 3015 1194.03 32 259
Franklin 525 2250.42 10 43
Fulton 24586 2236.76 503 2122
Gilmer 746 2374.51 5 71
Glascock 35 1157.02 2 4
Glynn 2985 3469.03 70 220
Gordon 1492 2570.24 29 98
Grady 642 2616.14 10 82
Greene 428 2286.69 15 47
Gwinnett 23972 2468.43 324 2428
Habersham 1309 2858.08 62 180
Hall 7475 3622.5 122 831
Hancock 355 4332.97 39 58
Haralson 319 1038.34 7 21
Harris 721 2077.09 21 78
Hart 402 1539.82 10 55
Heard 168 1358.12 5 11
Henry 4335 1807.26 73 174
Houston 2600 1655.64 65 330
Irwin 210 2226.23 4 27
Jackson 1427 1910.31 25 129
Jasper 195 1373.34 3 16
Jeff Davis 620 4092.95 10 34
Jefferson 642 4192.52 15 63
Jenkins 302 3521.46 24 53
Johnson 309 3198.43 13 47
Jones 451 1577.42 5 38
Lamar 322 1664.34 16 34
Lanier 247 2386.24 5 15
Laurens 1305 2759.22 42 109
Lee 656 2188.78 24 93
Liberty 914 1476.48 17 97
Lincoln 192 2363.08 6 24
Long 176 883.76 2 12
Lowndes 3438 2916.57 64 175
Lumpkin 676 1999.88 12 75
Macon 203 1562.98 10 44
Madison 527 1746.36 8 49
Marion 166 2001.69 6 16
McDuffie 503 2329.03 12 61
McIntosh 240 1647.56 5 20
Meriwether 477 2269.27 9 62
Miller 209 3625.95 0 9
Mitchell 700 3173.74 44 134
Monroe 587 2117.07 39 75
Montgomery 212 2298.35 2 16
Morgan 410 2142.33 2 26
Murray 699 1736.17 3 42
Muscogee 5402 2819.03 129 569
Newton 2252 2004.38 59 230
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16055 0 119 542
Oconee 545 1305.8 20 52
Oglethorpe 276 1811.02 9 41
Paulding 2214 1283.17 32 134
Peach 563 2056.62 15 88
Pickens 506 1509.1 6 48
Pierce 510 2609.36 12 59
Pike 271 1436.9 8 24
Polk 1189 2734.46 15 72
Pulaski 200 1836.04 7 24
Putnam 613 2801.01 20 64
Quitman 33 1438.54 1 7
Rabun 276 1624.87 5 37
Randolph 310 4589.87 27 50
Richmond 5916 2925.24 120 482
Rockdale 1626 1712.3 32 187
Schley 93 1763.03 2 13
Screven 278 2000 9 34
Seminole 282 3464.37 8 23
Spalding 1152 1666.91 48 150
Stephens 808 3068.98 25 89
Stewart 353 5759.5 11 86
Sumter 849 2887.85 59 185
Talbot 154 2500.81 5 22
Taliaferro 19 1164.22 0 1
Tattnall 663 2609.11 7 50
Taylor 134 1683.84 6 23
Telfair 343 2192.53 13 30
Terrell 318 3755.76 31 71
Thomas 1377 3099.19 47 153
Tift 1485 3637.03 48 188
Toombs 1038 3846.87 17 78
Towns 201 1670.27 5 24
Treutlen 198 2899.4 3 23
Troup 2570 3649.84 84 284
Turner 276 3417.53 19 44
Twiggs 166 2052.93 6 37
Union 463 1827.51 9 60
Unknown 2497 0 4 64
Upson 646 2458.42 54 67
Walker 996 1430.83 21 52
Walton 1440 1502.91 47 149
Ware 1324 3692.86 42 152
Warren 118 2264.88 5 22
Washington 605 2980 4 40
Wayne 946 3156.07 24 80
Webster 38 1490.2 2 9
Wheeler 143 1808.07 5 14
White 492 1549.22 12 74
Whitfield 3932 3756.5 50 209
Wilcox 218 2480.09 20 45
Wilkes 219 2186.94 3 25
Wilkinson 287 3217.85 14 48
Worth 496 2462.52 26 82
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts below simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 2,560,895 (2,286,984 reported molecular tests; 273,911 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 265,372* (11.6% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 5,471 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Friday, August 28, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

