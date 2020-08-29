UPDATE (Saturday, August 29 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 29, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 8/29/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 267,758 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 29.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 883 4757.29 23 82
Atkinson 403 4837.94 3 49
Bacon 513 4498.42 8 38
Baker 71 2278.56 3 16
Baldwin 1644 3700.37 50 128
Banks 368 1841.66 6 50
Barrow 1717 1987.66 37 212
Bartow 2407 2172.95 70 242
Ben Hill 620 3724.84 12 64
Berrien 378 1960.99 6 19
Bibb 5388 3541.24 118 747
Bleckley 346 2695.12 16 23
Brantley 301 1567.55 8 23
Brooks 476 3026.64 21 49
Bryan 843 2153.97 9 69
Bulloch 1796 2260.06 21 113
Burke 646 2891.42 8 72
Butts 562 2232.46 40 47
Calhoun 229 3625.14 7 45
Camden 1006 1865.59 7 35
Candler 332 3063.58 14 18
Carroll 2295 1910.61 60 145
Catoosa 852 1238.89 17 62
Charlton 556 4195.91 5 17
Chatham 6987 2391.37 120 651
Chattahoochee 1113 10354.45 2 11
Chattooga 551 2224.82 5 33
Cherokee 4791 1796.96 78 416
Clarke 2789 2149.04 26 168
Clay 112 3922.94 2 7
Clayton 6430 2109.32 137 604
Clinch 284 4266.83 4 23
Cobb 16840 2130.06 390 1578
Coffee 1776 4126.2 37 253
Colquitt 1743 3839.8 26 135
Columbia 3100 1954.22 44 154
Cook 508 2913.35 11 51
Coweta 2230 1467.1 26 108
Crawford 148 1210.34 3 23
Crisp 465 2086.23 15 63
Dade 189 1169.41 3 14
Dawson 666 2464.75 7 70
Decatur 980 3723.12 21 76
DeKalb 16443 2073.12 297 1839
Dodge 315 1545.25 6 26
Dooly 282 2104.48 14 47
Dougherty 2969 3302.37 179 602
Douglas 3149 2072.99 64 366
Early 409 4031.15 32 32
Echols 233 5870.5 2 9
Effingham 1042 1627.46 16 74
Elbert 452 2385.85 1 28
Emanuel 721 3181.26 22 58
Evans 360 3368.58 5 28
Fannin 431 1637.54 8 36
Fayette 1564 1330.57 38 79
Floyd 2250 2251.89 31 181
Forsyth 3057 1210.66 33 259
Franklin 537 2301.86 10 42
Fulton 24747 2251.4 513 2136
Gilmer 745 2371.33 5 71
Glascock 34 1123.97 2 4
Glynn 3016 3505.06 70 223
Gordon 1506 2594.36 29 100
Grady 644 2624.29 10 83
Greene 432 2308.06 16 47
Gwinnett 24137 2485.42 330 2436
Habersham 1325 2893.01 63 182
Hall 7589 3677.75 125 834
Hancock 355 4332.97 39 58
Haralson 327 1064.38 7 22
Harris 723 2082.85 21 78
Hart 406 1555.14 10 56
Heard 169 1366.21 5 11
Henry 4391 1830.61 78 174
Houston 2621 1669.01 65 333
Irwin 218 2311.04 4 27
Jackson 1468 1965.19 25 129
Jasper 195 1373.34 3 16
Jeff Davis 625 4125.96 10 35
Jefferson 650 4244.76 16 63
Jenkins 307 3579.76 25 54
Johnson 310 3208.78 13 47
Jones 455 1591.41 5 40
Lamar 322 1664.34 16 34
Lanier 247 2386.24 5 15
Laurens 1315 2780.36 44 110
Lee 657 2192.12 24 94
Liberty 924 1492.63 17 99
Lincoln 192 2363.08 7 24
Long 182 913.88 3 12
Lowndes 3459 2934.39 65 175
Lumpkin 701 2073.84 12 76
Macon 204 1570.68 10 44
Madison 531 1759.62 8 50
Marion 169 2037.86 6 16
McDuffie 510 2361.44 12 61
McIntosh 244 1675.02 5 20
Meriwether 480 2283.54 9 63
Miller 210 3643.3 0 9
Mitchell 707 3205.48 44 134
Monroe 589 2124.28 41 75
Montgomery 213 2309.19 3 16
Morgan 411 2147.56 2 26
Murray 705 1751.07 3 42
Muscogee 5422 2829.47 133 574
Newton 2277 2026.63 60 232
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16082 0 125 559
Oconee 550 1317.78 20 53
Oglethorpe 279 1830.71 9 42
Paulding 2255 1306.93 34 135
Peach 568 2074.89 16 89
Pickens 513 1529.97 6 50
Pierce 513 2624.71 12 60
Pike 275 1458.11 8 24
Polk 1206 2773.56 15 79
Pulaski 207 1900.3 7 25
Putnam 612 2796.44 20 64
Quitman 33 1438.54 1 7
Rabun 278 1636.64 5 37
Randolph 310 4589.87 27 50
Richmond 5955 2944.52 125 487
Rockdale 1634 1720.72 32 187
Schley 94 1781.99 2 13
Screven 280 2014.39 9 34
Seminole 282 3464.37 8 23
Spalding 1160 1678.48 49 152
Stephens 820 3114.55 26 89
Stewart 354 5775.82 11 86
Sumter 851 2894.66 59 186
Talbot 154 2500.81 5 22
Taliaferro 19 1164.22 0 1
Tattnall 668 2628.78 7 50
Taylor 153 1922.59 6 25
Telfair 346 2211.71 13 31
Terrell 317 3743.95 31 71
Thomas 1388 3123.94 49 154
Tift 1496 3663.97 49 188
Toombs 1054 3906.16 17 80
Towns 201 1670.27 6 24
Treutlen 201 2943.33 4 23
Troup 2584 3669.72 84 284
Turner 277 3429.92 19 44
Twiggs 166 2052.93 7 37
Union 463 1827.51 9 60
Unknown 2536 0 4 64
Upson 654 2488.87 55 67
Walker 1021 1466.74 21 51
Walton 1448 1511.26 47 149
Ware 1327 3701.22 42 152
Warren 117 2245.68 5 22
Washington 607 2989.85 4 40
Wayne 951 3172.75 25 81
Webster 38 1490.2 2 9
Wheeler 145 1833.35 5 15
White 510 1605.89 13 77
Whitfield 3962 3785.16 51 211
Wilcox 222 2525.6 20 45
Wilkes 220 2196.92 3 25
Wilkinson 289 3240.27 17 49
Worth 499 2477.41 28 82
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts below simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 2,587,632 (2,312,179 reported molecular tests; 275,453 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 267,758* (11.6% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 5,576 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 29, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

