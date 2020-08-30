UPDATE (Sunday, August 30 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 30, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 8/30/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 268,973 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 30.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 885 4768.06 23 82
Atkinson 405 4861.94 3 49
Bacon 516 4524.73 8 38
Baker 71 2278.56 3 16
Baldwin 1652 3718.38 50 128
Banks 370 1851.67 6 50
Barrow 1725 1996.92 37 212
Bartow 2426 2190.1 70 242
Ben Hill 620 3724.84 13 64
Berrien 379 1966.18 6 19
Bibb 5375 3532.7 119 742
Bleckley 349 2718.49 16 23
Brantley 304 1583.17 8 23
Brooks 476 3026.64 21 49
Bryan 855 2184.63 9 69
Bulloch 1919 2414.84 21 113
Burke 650 2909.32 8 72
Butts 564 2240.41 40 47
Calhoun 227 3593.48 7 45
Camden 1013 1878.57 7 36
Candler 348 3211.22 14 18
Carroll 2310 1923.09 61 146
Catoosa 860 1250.53 17 62
Charlton 558 4211 6 18
Chatham 7012 2399.92 121 653
Chattahoochee 1113 10354.45 2 11
Chattooga 553 2232.9 5 33
Cherokee 4817 1806.71 78 417
Clarke 2842 2189.88 26 168
Clay 111 3887.92 2 7
Clayton 6458 2118.5 137 605
Clinch 285 4281.85 4 24
Cobb 16896 2137.14 391 1583
Coffee 1775 4123.88 37 253
Colquitt 1751 3857.42 26 137
Columbia 3109 1959.89 44 154
Cook 508 2913.35 11 51
Coweta 2244 1476.31 26 108
Crawford 151 1234.87 3 23
Crisp 466 2090.72 15 63
Dade 192 1187.97 3 14
Dawson 669 2475.85 7 70
Decatur 986 3745.92 21 76
DeKalb 16498 2080.05 298 1840
Dodge 323 1584.5 6 26
Dooly 283 2111.94 14 47
Dougherty 2977 3311.27 179 602
Douglas 3154 2076.28 64 365
Early 409 4031.15 32 32
Echols 234 5895.69 2 9
Effingham 1054 1646.21 16 74
Elbert 464 2449.2 1 28
Emanuel 765 3375.4 22 60
Evans 360 3368.58 5 28
Fannin 439 1667.93 8 38
Fayette 1568 1333.97 38 80
Floyd 2269 2270.91 31 181
Forsyth 3079 1219.37 33 265
Franklin 537 2301.86 11 42
Fulton 24801 2256.32 515 2137
Gilmer 745 2371.33 7 71
Glascock 34 1123.97 2 4
Glynn 3032 3523.66 70 224
Gordon 1522 2621.92 29 100
Grady 662 2697.64 12 83
Greene 433 2313.4 16 47
Gwinnett 24182 2490.05 333 2433
Habersham 1327 2897.38 63 183
Hall 7605 3685.5 125 835
Hancock 356 4345.17 39 58
Haralson 330 1074.15 7 22
Harris 723 2082.85 21 78
Hart 408 1562.8 10 56
Heard 169 1366.21 5 11
Henry 4399 1833.94 78 174
Houston 2616 1665.83 67 332
Irwin 220 2332.24 4 27
Jackson 1480 1981.26 25 129
Jasper 195 1373.34 3 16
Jeff Davis 639 4218.38 11 35
Jefferson 654 4270.88 16 63
Jenkins 309 3603.08 25 54
Johnson 312 3229.48 13 47
Jones 449 1570.42 5 39
Lamar 323 1669.51 16 34
Lanier 247 2386.24 5 15
Laurens 1323 2797.28 45 111
Lee 660 2202.13 24 95
Liberty 929 1500.71 17 100
Lincoln 192 2363.08 7 24
Long 184 923.93 3 12
Lowndes 3468 2942.02 65 176
Lumpkin 701 2073.84 12 76
Macon 205 1578.38 10 44
Madison 532 1762.93 8 50
Marion 169 2037.86 6 16
McDuffie 512 2370.7 12 61
McIntosh 245 1681.88 5 20
Meriwether 481 2288.3 9 63
Miller 212 3678 0 9
Mitchell 710 3219.08 44 134
Monroe 591 2131.5 41 75
Montgomery 213 2309.19 3 17
Morgan 414 2163.24 2 26
Murray 708 1758.53 3 43
Muscogee 5440 2838.86 134 578
Newton 2295 2042.65 60 232
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16160 0 126 561
Oconee 551 1320.17 20 53
Oglethorpe 280 1837.27 9 42
Paulding 2262 1310.99 34 135
Peach 564 2060.27 16 88
Pickens 517 1541.9 6 50
Pierce 518 2650.29 12 60
Pike 276 1463.41 8 24
Polk 1212 2787.36 15 79
Pulaski 210 1927.84 7 25
Putnam 610 2787.3 20 63
Quitman 33 1438.54 1 7
Rabun 278 1636.64 5 37
Randolph 310 4589.87 27 50
Richmond 5965 2949.47 125 488
Rockdale 1638 1724.94 32 187
Schley 94 1781.99 2 13
Screven 281 2021.58 9 34
Seminole 282 3464.37 8 23
Spalding 1163 1682.82 50 152
Stephens 820 3114.55 26 89
Stewart 354 5775.82 11 86
Sumter 852 2898.06 59 186
Talbot 154 2500.81 5 22
Taliaferro 19 1164.22 0 1
Tattnall 671 2640.59 7 50
Taylor 156 1960.29 7 25
Telfair 347 2218.1 13 31
Terrell 318 3755.76 31 72
Thomas 1396 3141.95 49 155
Tift 1499 3671.32 49 188
Toombs 1056 3913.58 17 80
Towns 204 1695.2 6 24
Treutlen 204 2987.26 4 23
Troup 2588 3675.41 84 285
Turner 277 3429.92 19 44
Twiggs 165 2040.56 7 36
Union 474 1870.93 10 60
Unknown 2598 0 4 65
Upson 659 2507.9 55 67
Walker 1025 1472.49 21 51
Walton 1458 1521.7 47 149
Ware 1333 3717.96 44 153
Warren 117 2245.68 5 22
Washington 609 2999.7 4 41
Wayne 954 3182.76 25 81
Webster 38 1490.2 2 9
Wheeler 147 1858.64 5 15
White 511 1609.04 13 78
Whitfield 3971 3793.76 51 212
Wilcox 222 2525.6 20 45
Wilkes 222 2216.9 3 25
Wilkinson 290 3251.49 17 50
Worth 497 2467.48 28 82
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts below simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 2,604,448 (2,327,490 reported molecular tests; 276,958 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 268,973* (11.6% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 5,604 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 30, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

