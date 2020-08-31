Two people arrested for shooting death of Monroe County man

|
MONROE COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Two people are behind bars for the shooting death of a man in Monroe County.
According to Anna Lewis, with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, 38 year old Wendell Scott, of Decatur, and 26 year old Cierra Bell, of Decatur, were arrested early Sunday morning for their connection in the shooting death of 35 year old Michael High, of Forsyth.
Through their investigation, Monroe County Investigators found out that Bell is High’s girlfriend. She called him and asked him to come pick her up from Oglethorpe, where she was gambling with Scott.
High picked her up and on their way back to Forsyth, the two got into an argument. Investigators say she got out of the car and began to walk to Forsyth.
A few minutes later, Scott saw Bell while he was driving back to Decatur. He pulled over and asked her if she needed a ride back to Decatur. While they were talking, High rear ended Scott’s car on Highway 42 South. High’s car went off the road and into a ditch.
Investigators say High got out of his car, walked back up to the roadway and aggressively made his way towards Scott. Scott shot him.
Both Scott and Bell are in the Monroe County Jail awaiting charges.
The shooting is under investigation.