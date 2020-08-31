Two people arrested for shooting death of Monroe County man

By
Amanda Corna
-
0
20
Mug shots of Wendell Scott and Cierra Bell provided by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office
Listen to the content of this post:

MONROE COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Two people are behind bars for the shooting death of a man in Monroe County.

According to Anna Lewis, with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, 38 year old Wendell Scott, of Decatur, and 26 year old Cierra Bell, of Decatur, were arrested early Sunday morning for their connection in the shooting death of 35 year old Michael High, of Forsyth.

Through their investigation, Monroe County Investigators found out that Bell is High’s girlfriend. She called him and asked him to come pick her up from Oglethorpe, where she was gambling with Scott.

High picked her up and on their way back to Forsyth, the two got into an argument. Investigators say she got out of the car and began to walk to Forsyth.

A few minutes later, Scott saw Bell while he was driving back to Decatur. He pulled over and asked her if she needed a ride back to Decatur. While they were talking, High rear ended Scott’s car on Highway 42 South. High’s car went off the road and into a ditch.

Investigators say High got out of his car, walked back up to the roadway and aggressively made his way towards Scott. Scott shot him.

Both Scott and Bell are in the Monroe County Jail awaiting charges.

The shooting is under investigation.

Previous articleHot, humid week ahead
Next articleMan arrested for 2016 death of a woman in Fort Valley
mm
Amanda Corna
Amanda is a producer and anchor for 41NBC News at Daybreak and 41Today. She comes to Macon from Watertown, NY where she was a reporter, fill in producer and anchor for three years at WWNY. She covered everything from hundred year old birthdays to the shooting death of a New York State Trooper. She also earned a Syracuse Press Club Award for her feature story "A Cheer for Keslie," about a young woman with down syndrome who joins her high school cheer team and is accepted and loved by her squad. Amanda is originally from Brookfield, Connecticut, a small town in the western part of the state. She attended Western Connecticut State University and graduated in May 2014 with a B.A in Media Arts Production. From there she went on to get her master's degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism at the S.I. Newhouse School for Public Communications at Syracuse University. When she's not working, she enjoys watching movies, traveling and spending quality time with her fiancé, family and friends.