Man arrested for 2016 death of a woman in Fort Valley

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man is behind bars for the 2016 death of a woman in Fort Valley.
According to a news release from the Fort Valley Department of Public Safety, 62 year old Leroy Neal Sr. was arrested Friday morning for the death of Jean Jenkins.
The news release goes on to say that Jenkins’ body was found November 1, 2016 in a wooded area off of Davidson Drive in Fort Valley. Her family reported her missing on October 25, 2016.
Neal is in the Peach County Law Enforcement Center and has been charged with voluntary manslaughter. More charges may be forthcoming.
Fort Valley Department of Public Safety Chief, Lawrence Spurgeon, said the investigation is ongoing and more arrest may be made.
Anyone who has any information is asked to call (478) 825-3383.