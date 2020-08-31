Central Georgia Greek Festival canceled over COVID-19 concerns

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Concerns over COVID-19 has caused Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church in Macon to cancel its annual Greek Festival.
According to a post on the Central Georgia Greek Festival Facebook page, the festival chairmen have met several times throughout the last few months determine what’s best for church parishioners and the Central Georgia community. They were hoping to have a drive thru event this year, but with the uncertainty of COVID-19, they felt canceling was the best option.
The post goes on to say that the festival chairmen look forward to 2021, when they hope to return to share their food, faith and the Holy Cross Family.
