Medical Monday: Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – According to Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, everyday, 43 children in the United States are diagnosed with cancer.
This issue is highlighted the entire month of September because its Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
Dr. Sushmita Nair, from Medical Center Navicent Health, joined 41NBC News at Daybreak. She shares what to look out for if any parents suspect their child has cancer and told us more about an event the Medical Center is having in September.
Click on the link to hear what Dr. Nair had to say.
Clear. Accurate. To the Point.
Talk To Us
Talk to 41NBC/WMGT’s anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you. (478) 745- 4141|Share It
Get Alerts
Download the 41NBC News App and the 41NBC Accuweather App on your smartphone or tablet. NEWS App|WEATHER App
Subscribe
Get breaking news alerts, daily headlines and exclusive offers in your inbox. 41NBC Email Sign Up