Medical Monday: Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

By
Amanda Corna
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – According to Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, everyday, 43 children in the United States are diagnosed with cancer.

This issue is highlighted the entire month of September because its Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Dr. Sushmita Nair, from Medical Center Navicent Health, joined 41NBC News at Daybreak. She shares what to look out for if any parents suspect their child has cancer and told us more about an event the Medical Center is having in September.

