Local doctors warn public of misconceptions of colon cancer

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The death of actor Chadwick Boseman shocked the nation after his battle with colon cancer.
The star of Marvel’s Black Panther died Friday and now local doctors want to warn the public of the misconceptions about colon cancer.
According to doctors, colon cancer ranks as one of the top three cancers in the United States.
Dr. Saleh Eftaiha with Coliseum Medical Centers says this cancer grows from the inner cells of the lining of the rectum which form masses. It can cause serious health issues and death if not caught in time.
“An abnormal growth that just goes haywire,” Eftaiha said.
The doctor says in recent years, he has seen a trend in younger adults getting colon cancer.
He says in 2018 the American Gastroenterological Association passed guidelines stating an adult with no symptoms should undergo screening at the age of 45 rather than 50.
Dr. Eftaiha says minorities lead the risk and gender doesn’t matter.
“African American and Hispanics origin tend to have more aggressive tumors when they are discovered,” said Dr. Eftaiha.
Signs of colon cancer
Dr. Eftaiha says signs of colon cancer can include:
- bleeding from the rectum
- discoloration and texture of stool
- unexplained weight loss
He urges you to call a doctor if you see these signs.
Dr. Eftaiha says you should also look into your family’s health history to see if anyone had any type of cancer. If so, get screened.